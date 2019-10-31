- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival taking in the sights, food and culture of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK episode will have a special start time of 11am ET on the WWE Network. Matches announced for this week's episode include Dave Mastiff vs. Jordan Devlin, Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley vs. Jazzy Gabert and Jinny, plus A-Kid's debut against Kassius Ohno.

- We noted last night how Damian Priest will get another shot at picking up a second win over Pete Dunne on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network. The Archer of Infamy took to Twitter after the announcement and had words for The BruiserWeight.

He wrote, "Dunne trying to get dropped on his dome again. Next week I got another Reckoning with his name on it. #WWENXT [bow and arrow emoji] #LiveForever"

