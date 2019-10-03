Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel have seemingly put any beef the pair had between them to bed after sharing some brotherly love.

The Fast and Furious stars fell out over comments that Johnson made about the tardiness and unprofessionalism of Diesel during the filming of the 2017 movie.

In a recent Instagram post, which praised the success of his 2019 movie Hobbs & Shaw which he co-starred in alongside Jason Statham, Johnson seemed keen to squash any feud he and Diesel may have had.

Johnson thanked Diesel, who he called "brother Vin" and alluded to the fact that he'll be seeing Diesel's Fast and Furious character Toretto "very soon".

"You have officially made Hobbs & Shaw not only a massive global success," Johnson said in the social media post. "We just crossed $750 million at the global box office, but also you helped build up an expansion of the Fast & Furious franchise."

He went on to reference a message Diesel posted after Johnson wed Lauren Hashian over the summer.

"Lauren and I appreciate the wedding congratulations, and we send love right back to you and Paloma (Jimenez)," Johnson added. "I appreciate it, brother. You know what a wild ride this is and what a wild ride this has been. Ten years ago, when you and I spoke, and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I'm grateful for that invite and, as you know, my goal was always all these years to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way I possibly could. If I could do that, then I've done my job.

"All roads lead to one thing. I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto (Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious character)."

The video post suggests Johnson could be back in time for Fast & Furious 10, which is slated for release in April, 2021.

In 2018, Johnson appeared in Rolling Stone Magazine and addressed the issues that he and Diesel had.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

Meanwhile, Johnson, aka The Rock, announced he will return to WWE this week for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX premiere. As always, we will have live coverage of Friday's SmackDown on FOX premiere as well as the Wrestling Inc. podcast immediately following the show.