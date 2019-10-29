The Rock has confirmed that he will be at Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday night for the UFC 244 event.

We've noted how the former WWE Champion had been rumored to present the BMF (Badass MF'er) Title belt to the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal main event. It's now official that The Great One will be there to place the new title around the waist of the winner.

As seen above, The Rock and UFC President Dana White went live on Instagram and Rock said the addition of the BMF Belt to the company is brilliant.

"This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it's brilliant," Rock said. "It's so smart and it's just fun, man."

Rock is also teasing an announcement for MMA fans. UFC will be holding a press conference at MSG on Friday evening, and Rock is expected to reveal some news there. The presser will take place inside the Hulu Theater at MSG, at 5pm ET before the UFC 244 weigh-ins. Rock said he has something he's wanted to tell the "UFC fans and MMA community first" before anyone else.

There's no word yet on what The Rock's announcement will be, but ESPN's Marc Raimondi pointed to how Rock is represented by Endeavor, the same talent agency that owns UFC.

"That place is gonna be rocking, it's gonna be electrifying," Rock said. "I can't wait to get in there, man."

Saturday's pay-per-view will be the first time The Rock steps inside the Octagon.