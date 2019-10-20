- Above, Heavy Machinery, Noam Dar, and Buddy Murphy play Wheel of Fortune on UpUpDownDown. The YouTube channel is currently just over 2 million subscribers.

- As noted, Andrade will take on Sin Cara on this Monday's RAW. In the clip below, Zelina Vega thought they had already gotten rid of Sin Cara.

"I don't understand, I'm pretty sure we took care of him a long time ago," Vega said. "When we first got to the main roster I thought we would take care of Sin Cara and Rey Mysterio because [Andrade] is the face of the Latinos in WWE. Just because they think they can rise from the grave, that's not our problem. We already tarnished those legends."

- The Rock is set to play the DC character, Black Adam, and it looks like filming for the project will begin in July. In response to an artist's rendition of The Rock as Black Adam, he wrote, "Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10 years. Production begins this July. Appreciate the support."