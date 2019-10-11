- In the video above is the official trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the captain and Emily Blunt as an explorer on a research mission. The movie hits theaters on July 24, 2020.

- In addition to moving to Tuesday nights on AXS later this month, Impact Wrestling will move to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fight Network in Canada and on its international feed, including Portugal and Greece, starting on Oct. 22. IMPACT! will also air on GameTV in Canada on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. ET. The first episode in the new time slot will feature a special entitled THIS IS IMPACT!, which will include non-televised matches from Bound For Glory, plus profiles on Impact Wrestling's biggest stars.

- MLW announced Austin Aries vs. MLW World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart for MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight on Saturday, November 2nd live from Cicero Stadium on pay-per-view. The event will be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view on iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH. It will also be available to stream live and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at MLW.tv.