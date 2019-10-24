WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express have been announced for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode.
Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton will be appearing on the show to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the inaugural champions.
The finals of the tournament will see The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr.) take on SoCal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. The Lucha Bros defeated Private Party on this week's show to make it to the finals, while SCU defeated The Dark Order.
Next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. It was previously announced that Jon Moxley will be in action, and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will be in action.
Next Wednesday, Oct 30th on #AEWDynamite we will crown the 1st Ever #AEW World Tag Team Champions. The belts will be presented to the winners of the tournament by the legendary ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0FYa5Sdc2R— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 24, 2019
Our moment. Our recompense. For the honor of being the first ever @AEWrestling tag team champions. For our brother CD. The biggest fight of our careers. Our destiny. Next Wednesday live @AEWonTNT #aew #ImWithAEW #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/092ugXBr4J— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 24, 2019