WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express have been announced for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton will be appearing on the show to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the inaugural champions.

The finals of the tournament will see The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr.) take on SoCal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. The Lucha Bros defeated Private Party on this week's show to make it to the finals, while SCU defeated The Dark Order.

Next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. It was previously announced that Jon Moxley will be in action, and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will be in action.