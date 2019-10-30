The Rock took to social media this morning to officially announce his new brand of tequila - Teremana Tequila.

Rock has talked about developing the alcoholic beverage for more than a year, and noted today that the tequila will be "small batch, hand crafted" from their own Teremana blue agave, and will mature in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Teremana Tequila is set to hit stores during the first quarter of 2020.

Rock posted the following message to Instagram and included a photo from the distillery:

The name is official:

Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA

TERA means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.

Spirit of the earth.

Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand.

Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.

After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true - but it's just the beginning and there's much work to be done. I'm committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most.

From all of us here at Distilleria' Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK.

The tequila of the people.

#TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020