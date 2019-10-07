We noted before how Randy Orton had tweeted The Rock ahead of Friday's WWE SmackDown, about a potential WrestleMania 36 match.

Orton wrote, "@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who's the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you're cooking"

Orton later tweeted John Cena and asked him to check on Rock's WrestleMania 36 plans. He wrote, "Miss you @JohnCena. ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend."

Rock finally responded last night and joked that he's still recovering from the Evolution beatdown at WrestleMania 20.

Rock wrote, "U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops' Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body's still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20"

Orton responded, "My man. So I guess that's a 'no' [emoji]"

You can see the full exchange between Orton and The Rock below:

