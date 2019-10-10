- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode from Full Sail Live.

- In an update from earlier, The Undertaker will not be appearing at the Hyderabad Comic Con in India this weekend. It was speculated that Taker might appear at the Hyderabad Comic Con on Saturday, then the Scotland Comic Con on Sunday, but he's only appearing live at the Scotland Comic Con.

Taker's graveyard and coffin will be featured at the WWE Experience Zone in Hyderabad, as noted before, but he will not be there in person. There's no word yet on which WWE Superstar will be at the Experience Zone in Hyderabad, but Taker will be appearing at the Scotland Comic Con. You can click here for details on Taker's appearance at the Scotland Comic Con and click here for details on the WWE Experience at the Hyderabad Comic Con.

- As noted, last night's NXT episode saw Lio Rush defeat Drew Gulak to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Below is post-show video of Rush talking about what the title win means while doing his backstage championship photo shoot, along with footage of Rush calling his son via FaceTime after the win.

Rush wrote on Twitter, "Last night's win was for the #NXTUniverse and most importantly, my family. Had to FaceTime my son Dakari, I brought home the gold son. #ThankYou to those who have and continue to support me. #MOTH"