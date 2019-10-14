Tonight's WWE Draft edition of RAW saw The Viking Raiders defeat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the first title reign for Erik and Ivar on the main roster. They previously held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles for one run. Roode and Ziggler won the titles back on September 15 at WWE Clash of Champions by defeating Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Pepsi Center in Denver:
