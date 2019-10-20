Impact World Tag Team Champion Ethan Page recalled a time when he got "talked to" for tweeting about TNA. He then joked about Impact Wrestling bringing back a TNA themed event during WrestleMania weekend.

"I remember getting 'talked to' for tweeting about TNA. Mania weekend Impact Wrestling is BRINGING TNA BACK for one night! I had to take my finger off the pulse for a quick second to tweet this out. IM. SO. EXCITED. TNA! TNA! TNA! PUT ME IN THE KING OF THE MOUNTAIN!"

The tweet received a response from Matt Jackson, posting just a photo of when he and Nick were in TNA as Generation Me. The duo worked for the promotion from 2009-2011 and made a one-off appearance in 2013.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore retweeted Jackson and replied, "Let's do it! As @THETOMMYDREAMER would say no politics, no BS, just wrestling. I wonder what @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin are up to? Generation Me vs. The Motor City Machine Guns! Why do you say @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB? Are you ready to #CrossTheLine #ThisIsImpact"

D'Amore's tweet was retweeted on the Impact Wrestling Twitter account, as well. Matt or Nick have yet to respond.

Impact Bound for Glory takes place later tonight from Chicago. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for live coverage, starting at 8 pm ET.

