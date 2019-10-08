- Above is a new promo for the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel event. Crown Jewel takes place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET that day.

The only match confirmed for Crown Jewel as of this writing is a ten-man match with Team Hogan (WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev, TBA) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, TBA). Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman is rumored.

- WWE Network will begin airing the weekly "This Week In WWE" series on Thursdays at 7:30pm ET, starting this Thursday. The show had been airing on Friday evenings, but the change is being made due to SmackDown moving to Friday nights on FOX. Scott Stanford and Charly Caruso are the hosts.

- Speaking of Fury vs. Strowman, WWE recently polled fans on who has the advantage in a fight between the two big man. As of this writing, the poll is split 50% - 50%.

As seen below, Strowman took to Twitter after last night's show-closing brawl between the two and said that was the only apology Fury will be getting. He wrote, "Here's your apology!!!!"

Fury also commented on last night's brawl via Instagram, calling The Monster Among Men a bum. He wrote, "Who wants to see me flatten this bum, @wwe #braunstrowman"