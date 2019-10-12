Tonight at Glory by Honor in New Orleans, Kelly Klein defeated Angelina Love to win the Women of Honor World Championship.

It was in September at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view when Angelina Love defeated Kelly Klein to win the title.

This is now Kelly Klein's third title reign. Klein first won the Women of Honor Championship at Final Battle on December 14, 2018. Her second reign was on April 6, 2019, at G1 Supercard.