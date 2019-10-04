Tom Phillips has joined the WWE NXT UK brand as an announcer.

As seen below, it was revealed on Twitter today that Phillips is calling the NXT UK TV tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England. Phillips is calling the action with Nigel McGuinness.

Phillips' WWE role has been up in the air after the new SmackDown announce team was announced as Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young. That new team will premiere tonight with the SmackDown FOX premiere. Tom had been calling SmackDown with Graves and Byron Saxton. There's no word yet on what Saxton will be doing.

Phillips is replacing Vic Joseph, who had been calling NXT UK with Nigel up until this week. Joseph is now calling RAW with Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Stay tuned for NXT UK spoilers from Brentwood and more updates on fallout from the WWE announce team changes.