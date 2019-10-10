- Above and below are bonus clips from this week's Total Divas episode. The clip above features Carmella serving as the third-wheel for Tyson Kidd and Natalya on Valentine's Day, and below is footage of Carmella, Nia Jax and Sonya Deville on Natalya's Confession Cam.

- WWN Live announced earlier this week that wrestlers from the WWE NXT women's division will be coming to EVOLVE soon. They included the following tidbit in an e-mail blast earlier this week:

"The last few months has seen a women's division start to develop in EVOLVE. You can expect to see some additions from the NXT roster soon. Stay tuned!"

- Former WWE SmackDown announcer Tom Phillips made his NXT UK announce team debut on this week's show. As seen below, Phillips is now calling the action each week with Nigel McGuinness.

Next Wednesday's NXT UK episode will see Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Gallus.