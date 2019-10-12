- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Ariya Daivari defeat enhancement talent Chris Bey, who was using his real name. Bey is the current Future Stars of Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and has appeared for several promotions including Impact Wrestling, ROH, GCW, and Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, among others. Above is video from the Daivari vs. Bey match.

- Tom Phillips has officially joined the WWE 205 Live announce team. Phillips called this week's episode from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Aiden English.

As noted, Tom made his WWE NXT UK commentary team debut this week and will be calling that show with Nigel McGuinness each week. Tom had been calling WWE SmackDown until Michael Cole and Corey Graves took over last week. 205 Live had been called by English, Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin until last week when Joseph and Maddin took over RAW with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Tom previously worked on 205 Live until Joseph replaced him.

- It looks like NXT Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will have more of a presence on WWE 205 Live moving forward now that the Cruiserweight Title has been re-branded as the NXT Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Lio Rush.

As seen below, a new vignette for Scott aired on this week's 205 Live.

Scott made his 205 Live debut back in July with a loss to then-Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. He also competed in a Ten-Man Elimination Match in August, teaming with Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan for a win over Gulak, Angel Garza, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese.