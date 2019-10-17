- Tommaso Ciampa made his WWE NXT ring return on this week's episode. He defeated Angel Garza in the opening match. You can see video from the return above.

Ciampa underwent neck fusion surgery back on March 7 and returned to the ring 142 days ahead of schedule as doctors told him he would be out for one year.

Ciampa was met and taunted by The Undisputed Era after the match. It's believed that Ciampa will be feuding with NXT Adam Cole for the title, along with Finn Balor to make it a three-way feud.

As seen below Ciampa commented after the match and said he's home.

"The. Greatest. Sports. Entertainer. Of. All. Time. Daddy's Home [black and yellow heart emoji]"

- This week's NXT main event saw Pete Dunne take a loss to the undefeated Damian Priest.

Before the match, Killian Dain confronted Dunne during his entrance but Dunne snapped his fingers and kept walking to the ring as the show went to commercial. Dain was out in the arena because he had just destroyed Boa in a singles match.

As seen below, WWE released exclusive video of Dain trying to get his hands on Dunne while NXT was taking a commercial break before the main event. Fans chanted "let them fight!" and "hug it out!" while Dunne looked on from the ring at officials holding Dain back.

Also below is footage the main event and footage from Dain vs. Boa, along with post-match comments from Dunne. Dunne was asked about the tactics used by Priest.

"Listen, Priest made it very clear that he came here tonight to make a name for himself, so I get why he came for me, and I even get why he used the tactics that he did, I get he had to do what he had to do to get the job done. But Priest, two weeks in a row you've made the two biggest mistakes of your career. You wanna make a name? You've got my attention now."