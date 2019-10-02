Tonight's WWE NXT season premiere saw Tommaso Ciampa make his return to TV.

Ciampa came out at the end of the show for a face off on the stage with NXT Champion Adam Cole, right after The Undisputed Era retained the NXT Tag Team Titles over The Street Profits in the main event. The show ended with Cole and Ciampa staring each other down, with Ciampa also focusing on the title.

Ciampa underwent neck fusion surgery back in March. There's no word yet on when he will wrestle again, but it looks like the feud with Cole is on.

Below are a few shots from tonight's return at the end of the show: