- As seen above, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has released the WWE 2K20 entrance for WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- Below is the synopsis for next Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! Network:

"Rowdy Ronda: Ronda Rousey invites Natalya to enjoy the simple life on her farm; Sonya attempts to start a feud with Ronda; Trinity performs in an underwater mermaid show; Carmella invites her new boyfriend, Corey Graves, to her 80s themed housewarming party."

- The thirty-minute "Tommaso Ciampa: blackHEART" documentary will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 10pm ET after NXT goes off the air on the USA Network.

The synopsis for the special reads like this: "As former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa fights to overcome a devastating injury, he finds strength in his wife, baby daughter, friends, and the NXT Universe."

On a related note, it looks like Ciampa will be back on NXT tonight to continue the feud with Cole. Ciampa returned last week and had a staredown with Cole to end the show, keeping his focus on the NXT Title. Ciampa tweeted today and said he would see "Goldie" tonight.

"Dear Goldie, See you tonight," he wrote.

