WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that Roderick Strong will defend his NXT North American Title against the former champion, The Velveteen Dream, on the October 23 NXT episode from Full Sail Live.

Regal has also booked the following matches for next Wednesday's episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa returns to the ring against Angel Garza

* Pete Dunne faces Damian Priest

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic in the "Rubber Match" between the two

* Tegan Nox will return to action next week

Stay tuned for updates on matches for the next few weeks of NXT TV.