It's possible that tonight's AEW Dynamite episode will not air in-full on TNT.

Tonight's MLB National League Division Series game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals begins at 5:02pm ET on TBS. There's another NL game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers scheduled to begin at 8:37pm on TBS.

If the Cardinals vs. Braves game runs past 8:37pm ET, then one of the games would move to TNT until the Cardinals game ends on TBS. It's unlikely that the game will run longer than 3.5 hours, but possible.

AEW is now scheduled to air live on both TNT and truTV from 8pm until 10pm ET, according to the official AEW Twitter account. This would increase the potential audience. If the Cardinals vs. Braves game goes long, TNT will air baseball, while AEW will air on truTV. TNT would still return to the AEW broadcast as soon as the first MLB game ends.

The full, two-hour AEW Dynamite episode will replay at 10pm ET on TNT.

Tonight's show takes place from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Below is the current line-up:

* AEW Women's Champion Riho and Britt Baker vs. Emi Sukura and Bea Priestley

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page

* Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc with the winner challenging Jericho for the title the following week

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.