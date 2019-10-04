A "late call" was reportedly made at the Staples Center in Los Angeles today, resulting in tonight's WWE 205 Live episode being nixed.

The WWE website and social media pages previously announced Tony Nese vs. Humberto Carrillo and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa singles matches for tonight's episode. Those match announcements were deleted about an hour ago, shortly after they were originally posted. There is currently no 205 Live preview for tonight on the WWE website.

Instead of taping a new episode after SmackDown goes off the air tonight, WWE will now air a repeat of a previous 205 Live episode on the WWE Network, according to John Pollock on Twitter. Pollock noted that this was a "late call" made today, after the matches were announced.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will be the first to air on Friday nights. The show previously aired on Tuesdays after SmackDown, but that was changed due to SmackDown premiering on FOX Friday nights with tonight's episode.

It was reported last week, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the future of 205 Live was still up in the air. WWE officials were reportedly discussing several options for the show, including doing away with it altogether. Triple H recently made comments about 205 Live being ran under the WWE NXT umbrella, and that was made clear this week when they re-branded the WWE Cruiserweight Title as the NXT Cruiserweight Title. Champion Drew Gulak is set to defend that title against #1 contender Lio Rush on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network. It was also recently revealed that the NXT creative team is now booking 205 Live.

Stay tuned for updates on the status of 205 Live and remember to join us for live SmackDown 20th Anniversary coverage at 7:30pm ET.