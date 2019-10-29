- Last night's WWE RAW saw two enhancement talents, billed as "The Chicago Cubs" Rizzo and Bryant" lose a squash to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Rizzo is Mike Sydal, brother to "Evan Bourne" Matt Sydal, and Bryant is Midwest indie star Kyle Roberts. Above is video from the match.

- Triple H was not backstage for last night's WWE RAW from St. Louis, according to PWInsider. It's possible that he's already in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event. It was noted that most of the WWE crew left for Saudi Arabia on a private, chartered flight last night as soon as RAW ended. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar even traveled with the rest of the crew, instead of flying out on his own this time.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kushida is about to get his driver's license in the United States for the first time, as seen in the tweet below.

He wrote (translated), "Passed a Florida driving license and written test. Next week will be a practical test."