- WWE posted this video of actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin narrating a look at how The Rock's "smackdown" landed in the pages of Merriam-Webster's dictionary.

- Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon turns 71 years old today while WWE Producer Joseph Park (Abyss) turns 46, wrestling legend Bobby Fulton turns 59 and former WWE personality Mike Adamle turns 70. Also, today would have been the 91st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Chief Jay Strongbow.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to hype tonight's big SmackDown FOX premiere, which is also the 20th Anniversary special.

He tweeted a photo from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and wrote, "A new era of #SmackDown begins tonight. A paradigm shift in our industry. #GetReady @WWEonFOX"

