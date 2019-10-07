As noted before, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed in an interview that her 13 year old daughter Aurora Rosa had started training for an in-ring WWE career. Triple H spoke with DigitalSpy this week and revealed that Aurora has trained with top stars like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Natalya, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"My oldest daughter has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Ronda, has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Nattie (Natalya) and with Charlotte (Flair) and with all these different people in here," he said.

Triple H agreed with Stephanie in supporting their daughters in the business.

"For me, if you're passionate about something, if it's your dream, then I would support them as long as they're willing to work incredibly hard, as hard as they possibly can," he continued. "It's incredible if she stays with it and it all depends on her passion but she has fun doing it and we'll see. If it's your dream and she's willing to do the work that it takes then good for her."

There have been rumors on WWE nixing plans for a second all-women's Evolution pay-per-view following the inaugural event in 2018. Triple H said he believes there will be another Evolution event.

"I think so," he said when asked if there will be another Evolution anytime soon. "This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there's been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year."

He continued, "(Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there's only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There's only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don't want to half-ass it."

Regarding potential changes to WWE NXT now that it's on the USA Network, Triple H said Vince McMahon is also keen on keeping the unique identities among WWE's three brands - NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

"(Vince) is keenly aware of the differences between all the brands and what makes each one of them specific and what makes each one of them successful," Triple H said. "He wants them to stay the way they are."