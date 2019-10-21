Tyson Fury and Triple H recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote Fury vs. Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31 from Saudi Arabia. Triple H noted that while Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar have Rey Mysterio and Paul Heyman as their mouthpieces, Fury is the rare WWE newcomer that has exceptional mic skills.

Triple H said Fury is custom-made for the world of WWE.

"When recruiting straight athletes to become WWE superstars, the first thing I look for is charisma," Triple H said. "The athleticism, we can teach. When you find an elite-level athlete, like a Tyson Fury, that brings that level of charisma naturally [it's great]. The truth is, in all of this, Tyson Fury is custom-made for all of this. He is the ultimate entertainer and showman. For WWE, it was a no-brainer for us when he said he had interest in it. We said, 'Let's go.'"

Triple H also talked about the challenge of finding a WWE Superstar to face Fury, and said Fury's size somewhat limited the possibilities.

"When you're the size of Tyson Fury and also happen to be the heavyweight champion of the world, you have to find the right person to even be able to stand in the ring with him," Triple H said. "In Braun Strowman we have it, we have a formidable opponent. We have a match that people are going to look at it and say, 'If they're just standing there punching each other, it's an easy Tyson Fury day, but if Braun Strowman gets a hold of him, what is he going to do?' Those are the things you want to get going in people's minds, you want to stoke that fire of imagination, the what-if."

It was noted how all signs point to Fury vs. Strowman being a one-off for Fury, which has been reported. Fury will be focused on promoting his boxing rematch with Deontay Wilder after the WWE debut in Saudi Arabia.

"It's all been an enjoyable venture," Fury said. "It's been a real eye-opener to see how hard it really is. I'm going to enjoy myself, because there's no time in life for regrets and I'm really happy I decided to do this."