- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared at the EVOLVE 137 event in Atlanta over the weekend to present a WWE contract to top indie women's wrestler Shotzi Blackheart, following her successful SHINE Nova Title defense over Aja Perera. WWE posted this video of Regal presenting the contract to Blackheart.

On a related note, Blackheart revealed on Twitter that her last indie date will be on Sunday, November 3 for SHIMMER. You can follow her Twitter account for full details on her final indie dates but she listed the following dates to work before beginning with WWE: October 12 for PWX and EVOLVE, October 13 for Bizarro Lucha, October 18 for Chicago Style Wrestling, October 19 for All Glory, October 20 TBA, October 24 for Journey Pro, October 25 for Freelance, October 26 for LLL, October 27 for Galli Lucha Libre, October 28 for GCW, October 31 for Beyond, November 1 for RISE, November 2 for SHIMMER, November 3 for SHIMMER.

- WWE stock was down 0.19% today, closing at $69.49 per share. Today's high was $70.79 and the low was $69.25.

- As noted, tonight's WWE Backstage preview show on FS1 will feature hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T being joined by special guests Paige, Christian, along with WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Shawn Michaels.

WWE has also announced that Triple H will check in live with the show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Triple H will be there to reveal details of the "blockbuster trade" between RAW and SmackDown. You can see the Twitter announcement below. As noted, tonight's Backstage preview will also see the remaining WWE free agents get drafted to a brand.