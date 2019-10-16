The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT episode saw NXT North American Champion Lio Rush win a non-title match over Austin Theory, who still holds the EVOLVE Title.

The second pre-show dark match of the night saw Santana Garrett and Xia Li defeat Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Li got the pin on Purrazzo to get the win.

Below are various fan photos from tonight's NXT dark matches at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL:

