Professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury mixed it up with Braun Strowman on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

The storyline going into tonight's RAW was that Fury wanted an apology from Strowman after their ringside altercation during Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere. Fury and Strowman both appeared in backstage RAW segments earlier in the night to hype the feud, and later came out for the main event segment, which was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and RAW announcer Jerry Lawler.

The show-closing segment saw Strowman and Fury brawl as security and Superstars from the locker room kept trying to hold them back. Strowman ended up going to the back at one point and was interviewed by Charly Caruso. Strowman told Charly that Fury was tough, but now he was going to "get these hands" for the games he's tried to play. Strowman then cut the interview short to run back down to the ring and brawl with Fury some more. RAW went off the air as the brawl continued with Superstars holding both of the big men back.

It's rumored that Strowman vs. Fury will take place at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Thursday, October 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned as WWE should have an official announcement on the match soon.

Below are a few shots of Fury and Strowman brawling at tonight's RAW from the Rabobank Arena in Sacramento, California:

.@Tyson_Fury has demanded an apology from @BraunStrowman and he's headed to the ring RIGHT NOW on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/UqZZZ8DNnD — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019