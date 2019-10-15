Pro boxer Tyson Fury is reportedly making $15 million for his WWE debut against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel event, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT noted that sources told him Fury's pay is "in that ballpark" of $15 million.

There's no word yet on if this $15 million figure is legit, but it should be noted that WWE claimed to the media that they paid Floyd Mayweather $20 million for his WrestleMania 24 match with Big Show, the but actual amount was just $2 million.

As we've noted, Fury's match with Strowman at Crown Jewel is said to be a one-off, at least for now. There's been no word yet on Fury wrestling for WWE after Crown Jewel.

