Tyson Fury spoke with the media at Wednesday's WWE Crown Jewel press event in Saudi Arabia, and revealed that he has a big finishing move he plans on using to put Braun Strowman away in his WWE in-ring debut today.

Fury revealed that the move is called The Dosser Drop.

"It's called the Dosser Drop and you're going to see it tomorrow night," said The Gypsy King.

Fury was then asked his favorite finishing move from WWE history and he still picked his own.

"My all-time favorite move is… the Dosser Drop," Fury said. "It's an amazing move and it's going to be an amazing experience for the Saudi Arabian people to see and witness the Dosser Drop, aka the Gypsy King's finishing move."

As we've noted, Fury has spent time training for today's match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and was said to be doing really well in the ring. Fury's match with Strowman is said to be a one-off, at least for now, but word is that he's very much open to working with WWE again in the future.

Stay tuned for updates from the Kingdom, and be sure to join us for live Crown Jewel coverage beginning at 12 noon ET with the Kickoff pre-show.