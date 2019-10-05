Professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is headed to WWE RAW.

WWE has announced that the undefeated Fury will be appearing on Monday's RAW from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, and they will be offering him a live mic.

As noted, Fury was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere & 20th Anniversary special from ringside, and was later involved in a friendly but tense showdown with Braun Strowman during the eight-man match that saw Strowman, The Miz and Heavy Machinery defeat the team of WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. The tension continued until Fury hopped the barrier and tried to mix it up with The Monster Among Men until security got in between them.

WWE is teasing that Fury may accept a challenge from Strowman during Monday's RAW segment.

Above is video from the SmackDown segment with Fury, and below is WWE's full announcement on the segment scheduled for Monday in Sacramento: