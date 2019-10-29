Nate Diaz was in, out and now back in for Saturday's UFC 244 main event fight vs. Jorge Masvidal all within a matter of hours. Diaz, who himself told the public he had been made aware of a failed drug test, has since been cleared and is set to compete from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But as Diaz has always done, he isn't letting the issue just get dropped. During a recent media conference call, the fighter spoke his mind regarding the USADA and their drug-testing procedures.

"I wasn't happy about any of it actually," Diaz said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I think it was all just a big old bunch of (expletive). I just wanted to not be a part of the big old (expletive) secret. I think the thing about people on steroids - people on steroids don't talk about steroids out loud.

"I'm like if we're going to have to get down to the point, let's get down to the point. I'm not going to hold a secret or figure it out afterwards. We need to get this out of the way because I've got (expletive) I've got to put my mind on."

For a short while, Diaz had removed himself from the bout, which marks the 500th event in UFC history. A specially-created "BMF" title will also be handed out to the winner.

"I knew I was cleared and good to go anyway," he said. "I was like fix it, you guys are going to make up some (expletive) eventually, so let's just get it cleared the (expletive) up right now. You guys clear it up, and I'll fight and I'm going to be on fair ground."