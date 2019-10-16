UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is no stranger to receiving challenges via social media. The most recent comes from Anthony Johnson, who has confirmed plans to unretire and return to the Octagon.

Johnson, a former two-time title challenger who was scheduled once before to meet Jones, claims to be working on a weight-cut to see if he can make the 205-pound limit. If he is successful, "Rumble" wants to finally face off with Jones.

"Bones," though, is more than willing to re-welcome Johnson back to the UFC.

"You better make sure you have that cardio together big fella," Jones wrote on social media. "We've always been cool but I'll be more than happy to choke you out if that's what you're looking for."

In both his previous title fights in the UFC, Johnson suffered submission losses to then-champion Daniel Cormier. The 35-year-old has been building his own non-MMA empire through bodybuilding and marijuana since retiring in 2017.