UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia and had some harsh words for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Covington, who appeared for Impact Wrestling in 2017 and WrestlePro in 2018, has used the theme song of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and referred to himself as UFC's super villain as an outspoken supporter of President Trump. Covington blasted Rollins and proposed a potential WrestleMania match - he and Ronda Rousey vs. Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Covington said no one in WWE would be safe if he hooked up with the company.

"The guy that's dating The Man. What's his name? Seth Rollins? Yeah, the little cry baby," Covington said. "I would love to go up against him. He thinks he's so tough, he thinks he's so hard cause he's got a girlfriend that's famous. It's pretty much making his career cause he's dating Becky Lynch. So, I'd love to just go shut him up. What better way. We can even do a tag team match, me and Ronda versus Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. That could be a huge tag team type match. But let me tell you something right now, no one on that WWE roster's safe if I come over there."

Covington also knocked The Rock, calling him all hype. When asked about The Rock appearing at UFC 244 on November 2 to present the BMF (Baddest Motherf--ker) Title to the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal main event, Covington said maybe he'll have to get Angle to come take care of The Rock. He noted that he has lots of friends in WWE, including Rousey, Paul Heyman, and others.

"I mean, let him do that, let him hype up these losers that are never gonna sniff anywhere close to the greatness that I've sniffed," he said of Rock presenting the gimmick title at UFC 244. "They're not getting calls from the President of the United States, they're not getting texts daily from the first family, they don't have an open invite to the White House. Oh cool, you got some pro wrestlers? I know lots of pro wrestlers. Actually, I might have to have Kurt Angle show up and beat the Rock's ass. I mean, let's be honest, Kurt Angle won the Olympics with a broken freakin' neck. The guy's an intense machine. And Bobby Lashley, my friend over at the WWE, Ronda Rousey. I got so many friends over at the WWE. Paul Heyman. I got a lot of friends over there, I could care less about The Rock. He's all hype, and they probably just had to pay him a ton of money to show up to do that."

Covington is set to headline the UFC 245 event on December 14 against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, and said he would love for Angle to appear at that event to put the title around his waist.

"It would have to be Kurt Angle because he's just so American," Covington said of a pro wrestler possibly presenting him with the title. "And letting me use his walkout song, it's gonna be one of the greatest walkouts again in the UFC history, just like the last one. And it just has so much symbolism. I'm America's champ and he's an American Olympic champion and world champion in the WWE, and everything he stands for, I stand for. So, I'd love to have him put the belt around me. But I also got a lot people that are gonna be in attendance."