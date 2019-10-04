UFC president Dana White has heard all the back-and-forth between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, and the idea of pairing the two together in the future has him very excited.

Adesanya will take on Robert Whittaker this Saturday night at UFC 243 to unify the belts in the 185-pound division. That event takes place from Marvel Stadium in Australia and airs live on pay-per-view.

"Those guys have been talking smack back-and-forth," White said during an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand. "If Israel wins, and he really does want to fight Jon Jones, that's a really big fight."

Jones recently stated he would have a big announcement coming soon, but nothing has been released involving him returning to the Octagon. "Bones" defended his title earlier this year with a decision win vs. Thiago Santos.

"Israel has been huge," White said. "He's a good looking kid, he speaks well and his fighting style is unbelievable. He's got great kicks, knees, elbows and he's worked on his wrestling."

The 30-year-old Adesanya is a perfect 17-0 in his career in mixed martial arts and holds several more victories in the kickboxing world.