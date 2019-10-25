- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Scotty O'Shea and Mark Andrews from Smash Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor's next stateside shows are The Experience on November 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Unauthorized on November 3 in Columbus, Ohio. Blow are the current lineups:

The Experience

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Team Picked By ROH Fans (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Dragon Lee vs. PJ Black, Jeff Cobb, Eli Isom, or Kenny King (Voted on by the fans)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins (Stipulation voted by the fans)

Unauthorized

* "El Lethal" and "Jeff Cobbo" vs. Delirious and Mini-Delirious (Losers Must Unmask)

* The Bouncers and Cheeseburger vs. Dalton Castle, Kenny King, and Flip Gordon

- Ring of Honor did a "10 Questions" with Mandy Leon and asked her what she would be doing if it weren't for a career in pro wrestling.

"Professional wrestling has always been Number once," Leon said. "I had the opportunity to go to Parsons School Of Design for fashion design at a very young age and set that aside to focus on wrestling. I have always had a passion for performing throughout my life and I jumped on every opportunity possible for acting, singing, dancing, etc., and when the doors of professional wrestling training finally opened up for me I fell in love instantly, not only for the wrestling itself but because it was everything I loved in one career.

"If not wrestling, I would either have gone on to pursue a fashion design career or become an archaeologist. I have an obsession with ancient history and always say that if I wasn't involved in wrestling today, I would be an archaeologist traveling the world doing excavations and laboratory analyses."