Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) appeared on Ring the Belle to talk about which WWE Superstar she always wanted to work with, and the time she pitched Vince McMahon an idea to work with rookie WWE Divas, like Christy Hemme.

Victoria is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and worked for the company from 2000 until 2009. During that span she went up against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, Jazz, and others, but one she always wanted to take on in a proper feud was Natalya.

"Nattie Neidhart," Victoria said in response to who she wanted to face. "She and I only had one single match when she started, and it wasn't even televised. I think it was a dark match. Then we became tag-team, so we really never fought each other since we were tag partners. I wanted us to break up and then get into it. Because that girl—there's a saying in our business—she can wrestle a broomstick and make that broomstick look really good. She's an amazing wrestler."

At one point in her WWE career, Victoria wasn't be utilized on TV and went to Vince McMahon about wanting to help the newer wrestlers on the women's roster.

"I wasn't being used too often on TV, they wanted to push Christy Hemme and I went to Vince McMahon and I said, 'Give me Christy, I'll make her look like a million bucks, she doesn't know how to wrestle, I'll get here early and help her out,'" Victoria recalled. "We used to get there early with Ricky Steamboat, Fit Finlay, and Arn Anderson to learn the basics. She worked her butt off man. We got there so early. At house shows, we didn't have to be there until 4:00 or something like that. We would get there at noon."

Victoria also confirmed the reason for her recent retirement from pro wrestling, it was a suicide dive in one of her matches, causing her to really consider her health going forward.

"I took a big bump," Victoria said. "I took a suicide dive, which I've never taken a suicide dive in my career. I shouldn't have done it, but my ego man. The next day when I landed at home, I looked at my boyfriend I said, 'I can't do this.' This is my last year. I still want to be good out in the ring and people to remember and not feel sorry for me. I and I want to be healthy when I get older. I want to stay healthy. 20 years, it's a long career. My body hurts, man. Not to say I won't be able to wrestle next year and the following or something like that, but I just want to go out on top."

You can check out Victoria's full interview in the video above.