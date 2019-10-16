Tuesday's episode of WWE Total Divas drew 281,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #67 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list with a 0.13 rating in that demo.

This is up 7.7% from last week's episode, which drew 261,000 viewers and ranked #64 on the Cable Top 150. This is the best viewership of the ninth season so far.

The CNN/New York Times Democrats debate on CNN topped the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership with 8.553 million viewers and a 1.50 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night for network TV with 10.868 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo. Major League Baseball also did strong numbers last night.

The WWE Backstage preview episode that aired on FS1 at 8:13pm drew 597,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic. Backstage will begin airing weekly on Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET on FS1.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the ninth season:

Episode 1: 252,000 viewers

Episode 2: 261,000 viewers

Episode 3: 281,000 viewers

Episode 4:

Season 8 Total: 3.917 million viewers over 10 episodes

Season 8 Average: 391,700 viewers per episode

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode