WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to push tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere, which is also the 20th anniversary of the blue brand.

"A new era begins tonight for #SmackDown as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with an action-packed debut on @FOXTV. #WeAreAllSuperstars @WWEonFOX #WWEPremiereWeek," Vince wrote.

Remember to join us tonight for live coverage of the big event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the blue carpet special. Below is the current line-up for tonight, along with Vince's full tweet:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young