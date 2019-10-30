- As seen above, WWE had Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury do weigh-ins at the Crown Jewel media event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier today. According to Michael Cole, The Monster Among Men weighed in at 385 pounds, while The Gypsy King weighed in at 260 pounds.

- WWE announcer and podcast host Corey Graves will be hosting a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) chat with fans on Tuesday, November 5 at 2pm ET. The AMA will be held on the Squared Circle subreddit. Below is the full announcement from WWE:

Corey Graves to host Reddit AMA next Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Corey Graves is grilling WWE's top Superstars and iconic Legends on his all-new podcast, After the Bell, but next Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, you'll have the chance to turn the tables and ask him, well, anything! The Friday Night SmackDown analyst and take-no-prisoners podcast host will hold court in an exclusive Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the Squared Circle subreddit. So, if you've ever had a burning question for The Savior of Misbehavior, mark your calendar now. The debut episode of WWE After the Bell, featuring Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher or wherever you listen. Subscribe or follow on your podcast app of choice, and never miss an episode.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is celebrating his 46th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and celebrated The Rated R Superstar's birthday.

Vince wrote, "On this day, we celebrate the birthday of dynamic #WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR!"

