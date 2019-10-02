- Above is the full premiere of WWE's The Bump, the new morning studio show that will air on Wednesdays at 10am ET. The hosts are McKenzie Mitchell, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Dan Vollmayer and Kayla Braxton. The guests for this premiere were WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair.

- Former WCW wrestler El Dandy turns 57 years old today. Today would have also been the 53rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The former WWE Champion passed away on October 23, 2000 at the age of 34.

- WWE posted this graphic to hype Brock Lesnar's first SmackDown match in more than 15 years. Lesnar will challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, for the title, in the main event of Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles. WWE noted that the last time Lesnar had a match on SmackDown, Facebook was one month old and the iPhone didn't even exist.