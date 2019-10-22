- Tonight's WWE Total Divas episode will feature Carmella and Corey Graves trying to keep their relationship from the media. Above is a preview clip with the WWE couple trying to fly under the radar while in Corey's hometown as a local reporter discovers them.

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Sin Cara return to the ring in a losing effort to Andrade. The WWE Stats page noted that Cara has lost his last three WWE TV singles matches, all to Andrade. Cara lost last night's match, the July 15, 2018 Extreme Rules Kickoff match, and the July 10, 2018 SmackDown match, all to Andrade.

Before the July 10, 2018 loss, Cara participated in the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble match in April 2018, but lost another SmackDown singles match to Samoa Joe on April 17, 2018. Cara has not won a TV match since defeating King Baron Corbin by DQ on the October 24, 2017 SmackDown episode. He defeated Corbin by Count Out the week before on the October 17 SmackDown. Corbin would get his wins back right after those two matches - a DQ win over Cara on the October 31, 2017 SmackDown and a pinfall win over Cara on the November 14, 2017 blue brand episode.

Cara did wrestle the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, but he had been out of action following knee surgery before that. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Cara on the red brand now that he's back.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was not at last night's RAW from Cleveland, OH because she represented WWE at the 10th Annual "espnW: Women + Sports Summit" in Los Angeles. The event runs until tomorrow from The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.

Below are photos of The Man at the Summit with Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir, Liz Cambage, Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Sage Steele: