On this past Friday's SmackDown, Chad Gable defeated Curtis Axel and then cut a promo where he embraced his new ring name, Shorty G.

"Let's face it, we all have insecurities, every last one of us, but tonight I stand here to say you can overcome," Shorty G said. "Do not run from them. Do not hide from them. Accept who you are. I accept who I am! I'm Shorty Gable. Actually, let's shorten that up. I'm Shorty G."

NXT General Manager William Regal retweeted that promo and had a lot of good things to say about former NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

"This incredible young man and world class athlete (google his accomplishments) is as good a wrestler as it comes. A truly tough (you don't get ears like that sleeping on hard pillows), polite, kind, but a lion in both heart and deadly skill."