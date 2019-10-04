Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Michael Wiseman (@therealwiseman) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after SmackDown. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- AEW vs. NXT ratings

- Edge being cleared to return to the ring

- Jeff Hardy arrested

- Brock Lesnar wins the WWE Universal Championship

- Cain Velasquez attacks Brock Lesnar

- Randy Orton praising AEW

- CM Punk - FS1 WWE studio show update

And more!

