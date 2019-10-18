- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Gallus vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Saxon Huxley, Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels, Imperium vs. The Hunt, and more.

- WWE has announced a Triple Threat for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Indianapolis. It will be Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari.

WWE is teasing that we may see new cruiserweights come to the show now that Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, The Lucha House Party, and even 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, were sent to other rosters in the 2019 WWE Draft. They announced the following teaser for the brand:

Epic Cruiserweight collision set for tonight! Drew Gulak, The Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and even Drake Maverick have all been drafted away from WWE 205 Live, leaving a vacancy for new and remaining Superstars to prove they have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the Cruiserweight division. Tonight, WWE 205 Live veterans Oney Lorcan, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari will collide in a Triple Threat Match. While the bout does not guarantee a title opportunity, each Superstar hopes to prove they have what it takes to challenge Lio Rush for the NXT Crusierweight Championship. Don't miss the most exciting hour on television, WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C streaming live on the WWE Network immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for a future title shot. The participants are Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Bayley, with her new attitude, took to Twitter and commented on the match, and somewhat-jokingly said she believes Charlotte Flair will still somehow win and receive another title shot.

She wrote, "I bet Charlotte still wins"

"Somebody show me something," she added in another tweet.

You can see Bayley's tweets below: