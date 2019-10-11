Welcome to WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification Match

Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Commentators Tom Philips and Aiden English welcome us to a brand new episode of 205 Live!

The show kicks off with a tag team rematch!

Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Nese and Lorcan begin the matchup. Several lockups occur until Lorcan tags in Burch. Both Lorcan and Burch take turns with several chest chops. Nese fights back with a kick, goes for a cover and Burch kicks out. Gulak now gets tagged in, as well as Lorcan. Gulak with a drop and then Nese with a moonsault onto Lorcan. Goes for the cover and Lorcan kicks out. Gulak with a knee drop onto Burch. He follows it up with a few strikes, goes for the cover again, and Burch kicks out. Gulak puts Burch in a headlock. Burch gets out of it in no time. Nese gets tagged in. He puts Burch in a submission. Nese breaks it up with a strike to the back of Burch's head. Nese tags in Gulak. Gulak with a strike to the heart of Burch. Next, he twists Burch's arm back. Burch is in a great deal of pain. Gulak tags in Nese again. Nese with a few takedowns tags in Gulak. Burch makes a tag to Lorcan. Lorcan sends Gulak flying, then he flies out of the ring. Lorcan with a strong back elbow on Nese. Off the top turnbuckle, Lorcan jumps off and lands on both Gulak and Nese.

With Gulak and Nese slowly getting back up on their feet, Lorcan stands in the middle of the ring waiting. He runs back and forth to each corner and attacks them, then goes for the half-and-half. He goes for the cover on Gulak and he kicks out. Burch puts Gulak up in the electric chair position, Nese comes out of nowhere with an open palm strike to Burch. He drops Gulak. Now in their respective corners, Nese gets tagged in and goes for the 450 onto Burch. Goes for the cover and Burch kicks out. Now, all four men are in the center of the ring exchanging blows. Lorcan with an upper European cut follows it up with a DDT. He goes for the cover and wins the match.

Winners: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

Philips and English recap the Cruiserweight Championship match that took place on NXT this past Wednesday between Gulak and Lio Rush. They also show a backstage interview Gulak did after losing the title.

Back to the action, a singles match is about to take place!

Ariya Daivari vs. Chris Bey

Bell rings, and the fans loudly chant for Bey. Daivari doesn't waste any time and starts attacking him with kicks and hits. He then throws Bey outside of the ring. On the outside, Daivari slams Bey into the steel stairs. Now, both men are back in the ring. Daivari flips Bey over and he lands hard onto the mat. Bey now fights back with several forearm exchanges. Daivari then with a hammerlock lariat. Goes for the cover, and Daivari wins.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Before the main event match, English and Philips take a moment to congratulate Lucha House Party for being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

And now, the main event of the night!

Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification Match

A kendo stick is the first weapon of choice when the match begins. Tozawa goes to town swinging several hits on Kendrick. Kendrick gets up and tries to fight off Tozawa. Tozawa follows it up with what would have been a suicide dive, but Kendrick throws a chair right towards his face. Tozawa lands straight down on the outside. Kendrick walks around and gloats while Tozawa is down. Both men make their way back into the ring. Kendrick steps out and grabs some duct tape. He tapes Tozawa's hands to the top rope. He picks up a new kendo stick and starts hitting Tozawa right on his back. Kendrick then goes back to the outside and grabs several chairs. He sets up all the chairs. He untaped Tozawa and brings him over to plant him right on top of the chairs, but Tozawa counters and slams him down right onto the chairs. Tozawa throws in several more chairs. The fans aren't too happy with all the chairs, they keep chanting they want tables. He piles all the chairs up and lifts Kendrick up and slams him down back first onto the pile of chairs. Now, on the outside, Tozawa sets up a table and puts Kendrick on top of it. Tozawa jumps off the ropes and with Kendrick on the table, it breaks right in half. Mike Kanellis comes out of nowhere and starts attacking Tozawa. Kanellis drags Kendrick over to cover Tozawa. Tozawa is too weak to kick out. Kendrick picks up the win.

Winner: Brian Kendrick



Post-Match: Kendrick and Kanellis shake hands.

