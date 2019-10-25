Welcome to WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.
YOUR @WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion @itsLioRush is in action TONIGHT on #205Live! Can @_StarDESTROYER earn a huge victory? Find out when it streams at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/q8Q4wU9IPr— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 25, 2019
.@RaulMendozaWWE will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live!@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yfiUYHHjKh— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 24, 2019
Lio Rush vs. Oney Lorcan
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Ariya Daivari
Also, Raul Mendoza will be in action!
