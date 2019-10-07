Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view ended with R-Truth in his 20th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion.

The pay-per-view began with Carmella holding the title. She lost it to Tamina Snuka, who later lost it back to Truth during a segment with Carmella and Sho Funaki. This was Tamina's first reign with the title.

Below are a few shots from the 24/7 Title changes at Hell In a Cell: