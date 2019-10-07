Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view ended with R-Truth in his 20th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion.
The pay-per-view began with Carmella holding the title. She lost it to Tamina Snuka, who later lost it back to Truth during a segment with Carmella and Sho Funaki. This was Tamina's first reign with the title.
Below are a few shots from the 24/7 Title changes at Hell In a Cell:
THIS JUST HAPPENED.@TaminaSnuka is your NEW #247Champion! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wSed2hJdWg— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
With a little help from @CarmellaWWE, @RonKillings has REGAINED the #247Championship! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/bAcq9KGr8k— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
YOU DON'T WANT TO MESS WITH @shofufu824! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Xi9dz1Qm6C— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019