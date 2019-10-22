- Seth Rollins is scheduled to appear at the Davenport #4 Hy-Vee at 4064 E 53rd St. in Davenport, Iowa this Wednesday, October 23rd from 4:00 to 6:00pm. A wristband policy will be in effect for this event for those ages 5 and older, and will be open to the first 200 attendees. Wristbands will be distributed approximately 1.5 hours before the event start time. For more information, click here.

- GNC this week pledged to donate $200,000 to the FitOps Foundation and are encouraging its customers to follow suit. As an added incentive, GNC loyalty members who give will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a VIP experience with John Cena at PERFORMIX House in New York City. Now through November 20th, customers can donate at their nearest GNC store or online. Those who donate and are already members of the myGNC Rewards loyalty programs are automatically entered into the Cena sweepstakes. Last month, Cena announced a donation of up to $1 million to the non-profit organization, which will enable thousands of applicants to attend training camp programs who would otherwise be awaiting a spot.

"It's great to see a brand like GNC helping people live healthier lives, and I'm thankful they're getting behind our veterans and FitOps, as well as giving their customers a chance to get involved," said Cena. "The pledge will have a huge impact, and the sweepstakes will help get us to our goal of raising a million dollars that I will match. I'm looking forward to thanking and meeting the winner in New York City."

The sweepstakes ends on November 20, 2019. There is no purchase or donation necessary, you can get more information on the sweepstakes and official rules at this link.

- FOCO released more new WWE bobbleheads, which can be found here. Bobbleheads are now available for Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Steve Austin, Jeff Hardy, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman. They had previously released bobbleheads for John Cena, AJ Styles, Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, Ronda Rousey and The Rock. You can check them out below:

Adam Santic contributed to this article.